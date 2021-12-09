Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Keith Barker claimed first-class career-best figures of 7-46 last season against Nottinghamshire

All-rounder Keith Barker has agreed to extend his contract with Hampshire until the end of the 2023 season.

Left-arm seamer Barker, 35, joined from Warwickshire in 2019 and took 41 first-class wickets for the county last season at an average of just 18.41.

They included career-best figures of 7-46 against Nottinghamshire.

"It's a great club and I've really enjoyed my time here," Barker told BBC Radio Solent. "To get the extra two years, I couldn't be happier."

Barker will be reunited with former Warwickshire bowling coach Graeme Welch, who will join Hampshire from next month.

"If it wasn't for him, I don't think I'd be playing now," Barker said. "He really changed my (bowling) action and I've got a lot of trust in him.

"It worked out brilliantly for what I've been able to achieve since. I think he'll be a great asset here and the bowlers will benefit a lot."

Barker hopes to lead Hampshire's push for the County Championship in 2022 after they came within one wicket of winning their first title since 1973 last season.

"It was a great finish from the whole squad towards the end of the year," he said.

"I'd like to think that's left a little bit of a bitter taste in some guy's mouths that we got so close.

"But I think that will drive us on through this winter to go and win it next season."