Middlesex: Martin Andersson extends contract until end of 2024 season
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Middlesex all-rounder Martin Andersson has agreed to extend his contract until the end of the 2024 season.
Right-arm medium pacer Andersson, 25, made 13 County Championship appearances last season for the county, taking 29 wickets at an average of 31.58.
He also featured in four One-Day Cup matches, top-scoring with 44 not out against Sussex.
"I'm very excited and honoured to be committing to a further three years at this great club," Andersson said.
The right-hander has been with the county since the age of 13, having also played for Berkshire in the National Counties Championship since 2015.
He made his first-class and T20 debuts for Middlesex in 2018 and also played on loan at Derbyshire the same season.