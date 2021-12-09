Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Martin Andersson (left) and team-mate Robbie White (right) have both extended their Middlesex contracts this month

Middlesex all-rounder Martin Andersson has agreed to extend his contract until the end of the 2024 season.

Right-arm medium pacer Andersson, 25, made 13 County Championship appearances last season for the county, taking 29 wickets at an average of 31.58.

He also featured in four One-Day Cup matches, top-scoring with 44 not out against Sussex.

"I'm very excited and honoured to be committing to a further three years at this great club," Andersson said.

The right-hander has been with the county since the age of 13, having also played for Berkshire in the National Counties Championship since 2015.

He made his first-class and T20 debuts for Middlesex in 2018 and also played on loan at Derbyshire the same season.