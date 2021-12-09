Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Price combined playing with the second year of his degree at Durham University last season

Gloucestershire all-rounder Tom Price has agreed to extend his contract until the end of the 2023 season.

Right-arm seamer Price, 21, featured in six County Championship matches last season taking career-best match figures of 7-111 against Northamptonshire.

"I love playing my cricket here in Bristol and being part of this special club, so I'm very grateful for this opportunity," he said.

Younger brother Ollie, 20, also extended his contract in November.

Price scored 177 runs at an average of 35.40 and took 15 wickets at 24.53 in the County Championship last season, having spent the first half of the summer completing the second year of his Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Durham University.