David Lloyd (L) and Chris Cooke will remain integral to Glamorgan's plans in 2022

All-rounder David Lloyd will captain Glamorgan in the Championship and T20 Blast in 2022 with Chris Cooke stepping down after three years in charge.

Batter Kiran Carlson will retain the leadership for the One-Day Cup, provided he is not involved in the Hundred franchise tournament.

Carlson, 23, will also be vice-captain in the other two formats.

Lloyd, 29, has been in the county's first-team squad for a decade and has been Cooke's deputy.

He captained Glamorgan for seven Championship games in 2019, with three wins and four draws, and one T20 victory in 2021- both occasions when Cooke was out injured.

"I'm extremely honoured to be given the opportunity to captain Glamorgan, it means a lot to me growing up as a fan and coming through the ranks, so it's extremely pleasing for myself and my family, I'm delighted," said Lloyd.

"It's helped a bit to have experienced those situations as cover, it's something I've enjoyed and I've learnt a lot off Cookey.

"It's about communication, giving everyone a voice and making sure everyone believes in their ability to go out and express ourselves so we can continue to progress all formats."

North star

Lloyd acknowledges that Glamorgan need to be more consistent across the summer- having won silverware in 2021 while slipping to 12th in the Championship after a strong start, and collecting just three wins in 12 T20 outings.

"We've showed signs in four-day cricket especially that we can compete against big teams with results against Lancashire and Yorkshire, so we need to believe we can compete in every game.

"Kiran led the side really well in the one-day competition and it was fantastic to win the trophy so we can build on that positivity," Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales.

"T20 was one of our main competitions a few years back (reaching Finals day in 2017) and we've gone off the rails, so we've got to look for a solution. We've got the balance with the additions of Eddie Byrom, James Harris and Sam Northeast, a lot of talent and experience has come in."

Lloyd, an avid follower of Wrexham FC, is the first player born in north Wales to captain Glamorgan since Wilf Wooller, who took over the role in 1947.

Meanwhile Carlson is rewarded for his efforts in successfully pulling together a depleted side when Cooke and Lloyd were among five absentees in the Hundred.

"Chris has done a fantastic job and led the team with a lot of skill," said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"We have got a few options as leaders, but David has been vice-captain for a few years and when he has had the chance to step up, he's done an excellent job.

"Kiran last season showed everyone his leadership potential in 50 overs cricket and working together they'll be a very good leadership team."

'Right time' for change

Cooke told team-mates of his decision shortly after the 2021 season after carrying a heavy work-load of captaincy, keeping wicket and operating as a top order batter.

He was named the county's Player of the Year in the truncated 2020 season and struck four first-class centuries in 2021, averaging 58 with the bat.

"It has been a great honour and privilege to captain Glamorgan, however I have decided, after much thought, to step down as cub captain.

"This has not been an easy decision, but I feel that it is the right time, not only for myself, but also for the development of the squad," said Cooke.

"Throughout my tenure I have tried to improve the culture and performances at the club and I will take a lot of pride from what we have accomplished. I hope that I have helped to set an exciting course for this group of players."

Cooke, 35, has two seasons to run on his current contract and is likely to remain a first-team regular.

The fixture list for the 2022 season is now expected in the first half of January, due to complications over whether Yorkshire will be allowed to host a Hundred franchise following the investigation into racism at the club.