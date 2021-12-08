Ashes: 'Optimism shattered at one minute past midnight' - how fans reacted to first day of Ashes Test

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

There were 302 balls bowled - including a wide - at The Gabba in Brisbane on day one of The Ashes, but it was the very first delivery which became perhaps the biggest talking point.

After Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat, England opener Rory Burns moved across his crease, exposed his leg stump and was clean bowled by Mitchell Starc.

It wasn't the start any England fan wanted, but can the first ball really set the tone and dictate which way the series will go?

In 2006, Steve Harmison bowled a ball so wide it was taken by captain Andrew Flintoff at first slip.

In 1994, Phil DeFreitas' first delivery was crisply cut for four by Aussie opener Michael Slater.

And back in 1936, England opener Thomas Worthington was dismissed by Australia seamer Ernest McCormick.

Australia won The Ashes in all three of those occasions.

So, as Burns trudged back to the changing rooms at 00:01 GMT, it was perhaps unsurprising to see England fans' hopes already start to evaporate…

Fans on Twitter react to Rory Burns' dismissal. One fan says it is "just so symbolic for us England fans"

Meanwhile, these former Aussie internationals were - there's no other way to put it - absolutely loving it…

View more on twitter
View more on twitter
View more on twitter

Ex-England bowler Alex Tudor made his prediction…

View more on twitter

He was wrong... England were four down at the end of the first session.

Josh Hazlewood dismissed Dawid Malan for nine and then England captain Joe Root for a duck, before Ben Stokes, who scored five, fell to Pat Cummins.

Sweet dreams, Alex…

View more on twitter

Wickets continued to tumble.

The tourists were all out for 147 when Chris Woakes was dismissed by Pat Cummins, becoming the seamer's fifth victim of the innings.

Whether you were hardcore enough to stay up through the night or woke up and frantically checked the score on your smartphone first thing, there was a collective sigh of disappointment across the country…

England fans on Twitter discuss the first Test. One fan says England can only be good at Tests or limited-overs, never both

Although, this cricket and snooker fan found humour in England's downfall…

A fan on Twitter jokes England will "take home the bonus for the highest break"

Former Australia internationals? Yep, they were still loving it...

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

Hope could now turn to England's bowling attack, or a much-improved batting performance in the second innings but, for many England fans, their faith is now firmly in the hands of the Brisbane weather…

View more on twitter
England fans from Twitter say they're hoping for "four days of rain" in the Test

Search and high and low, however, and you may just find the rare England fan who wasn't too downbeat at the close of play…

Twitter user Arjun says "let's try and remember that this is just the first day. We know it's a game of four innings. Let's try and forget our British pessimism"

Top Stories