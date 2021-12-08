Last updated on .From the section Cricket

There were 302 balls bowled - including a wide - at The Gabba in Brisbane on day one of The Ashes, but it was the very first delivery which became perhaps the biggest talking point.

After Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat, England opener Rory Burns moved across his crease, exposed his leg stump and was clean bowled by Mitchell Starc.

It wasn't the start any England fan wanted, but can the first ball really set the tone and dictate which way the series will go?

In 2006, Steve Harmison bowled a ball so wide it was taken by captain Andrew Flintoff at first slip.

In 1994, Phil DeFreitas' first delivery was crisply cut for four by Aussie opener Michael Slater.

And back in 1936, England opener Thomas Worthington was dismissed by Australia seamer Ernest McCormick.

Australia won The Ashes in all three of those occasions.

So, as Burns trudged back to the changing rooms at 00:01 GMT, it was perhaps unsurprising to see England fans' hopes already start to evaporate…

Meanwhile, these former Aussie internationals were - there's no other way to put it - absolutely loving it…

Ex-England bowler Alex Tudor made his prediction…

He was wrong... England were four down at the end of the first session.

Josh Hazlewood dismissed Dawid Malan for nine and then England captain Joe Root for a duck, before Ben Stokes, who scored five, fell to Pat Cummins.

Sweet dreams, Alex…

Wickets continued to tumble.

The tourists were all out for 147 when Chris Woakes was dismissed by Pat Cummins, becoming the seamer's fifth victim of the innings.

Whether you were hardcore enough to stay up through the night or woke up and frantically checked the score on your smartphone first thing, there was a collective sigh of disappointment across the country…

Although, this cricket and snooker fan found humour in England's downfall…

Former Australia internationals? Yep, they were still loving it...

Hope could now turn to England's bowling attack, or a much-improved batting performance in the second innings but, for many England fans, their faith is now firmly in the hands of the Brisbane weather…

Search and high and low, however, and you may just find the rare England fan who wasn't too downbeat at the close of play…