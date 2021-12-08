Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jersey are one of 16 teams from around the world who will compete for one of the four qualifying places for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia

Jersey coach Neil MacRae says the island's cricketers have a "huge opportunity" to reach the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The team will travel to Zimbabwe next July for the final round of qualifying.

They have been drawn in a group with the hosts, the United States, Papua New Guinea, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Netherlands and Uganda with the top two sides going through.

It is the third successive global qualifier that the island has reached.

"You can always go to a tournament and have a brilliant week and everybody performed well and were delighted to win a trophy, but to do it consistently over such a long period of time is a massive achievement," MacRae told BBC Radio Jersey.

"To now go to a global T20 tournament against some of the best sides in the world, teams that have played at World Cups before, professional sides, sides from much bigger populations, and to take them on, is a huge opportunity for us."

Jersey qualified for the tournament after beating Germany, Italy and Denmark in the European qualifying event in Spain earlier this year.

The island side - who are ranked 22nd in the world - finished 11th in their first tournament in 2015 but were just one win short of a chance of making the last T20 World Cup in 2019.

The Netherlands and Papua New Guinea both played in this year's T20 World Cup, while Test-playing nation Zimbabwe have a rich history at international tournaments.

"As a ranking target we want to move into the top 20," MacRae added.

"In 2019 we beat the UAE and Oman who are both ranked in the top 20, but more than anything we want to qualify for that World Cup.

"To do that we have to take on teams ranked higher than us, once again punch above our weight and show the quality of cricket we can produce."