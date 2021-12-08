Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Will Young played both Tests in New Zealand's recent series in India, scoring 89 at Kanpur

Northamptonshire have signed New Zealand batter Will Young for most of the 2022 county season.

The club hope to have the 29-year-old available for "the majority" of their Championship and One-Day Cup games, subject to international commitments.

He made four Championship appearances for Durham in 2021, scoring 124 off 274 balls against eventual champions Warwickshire at the Riverside.

"We feel like he's a brilliant option for us," said head coach John Sadler.

"A couple of senior batters have moved on this year and are no longer with us for various reasons so it was really important we filled that void of a senior batter to bat up the top of the order."

Northamptonshire will play in the top flight of the Championship next summer following the decision to revert to a two-division structure, with promotion and relegation.

"I see it as a fantastic opportunity for me to continue to learn about the conditions in the UK but also to add as much as I can to the Northamptonshire environment," said Young.

"There certainly seems to be some great skill and talent within the team. I hope to help bring as much success as possible to the club this summer."