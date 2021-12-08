The Ashes: Australia v England, first Test, day two Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane Date: 8 December Time: 23:30 (GMT) Coverage: Daily highlights show on BBC iPlayer, ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special, plus live text commentary, UK-only clips, features and analysis on the BBC Sport website and app

The first day of an Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane tends to create a bit of history, and this happened again today.

After all the talk, anticipation and excitement, Rory Burns gets bowled by the first delivery.

Andrew Strauss in 2010 was out fourth ball and England went on to pull off that dramatic draw and save the game so all is not lost but, being bowled out for 147, it has obviously been a poor start.

Although that is not surprising, given that England have not had a single day of first-class cricket as preparation.

That is not making excuses, it is just being realistic. There was always a serious possibility that England would get rolled over like this because of the lack of cricket they have had.

Had they played three warm-up matches and then been bowled out like this, it would have been extremely disappointing. But this is not surprising.

'England batsmen like rabbits in headlights'

Australia bowled a brilliant length, fuller and dragging the batsmen forward, but England's batsmen were like rabbits caught in headlights.

There was no rhythm and no confidence going into the game. They will all be wondering themselves if they are in good nick or not - it is hard to tell in the nets.

Burns got himself in a complete tangle. It was a decent ball from Mitchell Starc, full and fast, but an ugly piece of batting as he exposed his leg stump.

After all the build-up, one ball and he goes back to the dressing room. It must have been heart-breaking - cricket can be a cruel game. You could feel the deflation in the England camp immediately.

Joe Root nicking off for nought to Josh Hazlewood, that happens. Dawid Malan also got a good ball from Hazlewood and Ben Stokes was outdone by the bounce from Pat Cummins.

It can happen when you have not played much and are up against a top quality attack on a pitch which offers a little help. If you are not used to this sort of bounce then you are going to get yourself in trouble - either caught behind or caught in the slips.

The only person who looked remotely comfortable was Jos Buttler. He played some attacking shots in his 39 off 58 balls and took advantage of the couple of occasions where Australia bowlers strayed a little.

'Broad should have played over Leach'

England have got their tactics wrong though - I would have played Stuart Broad over Jack Leach.

In the 2019 Ashes, David Warner, Marcus Harris and Travis Head were dismissed by Broad 13 times at a cost of 94 runs. Being bundled out like England were today, surely you would rather have Broad coming in and tantalising the left-handers like he did two years ago.

Green on a pitch, which also has bounce, coupled with Broad's record against the top five of Australia, I bet the hosts could not believe it when they heard he was not playing.

It is always nice to play a spinner and once Leach was selected England had to bowl first, but I will be very surprised if he makes an incisive stamp on this match.

With the rain, the pitch and so on, the only way you feel Leach will bowl is if Australia build a big lead or England need wickets.

There is no James Anderson which I can understand a little bit, his record at Brisbane is poor - he averages 70.

I do not think England will miss him as much in this particular game and they obviously did not want to risk him ahead of the day-night Test at Adelaide, where he has the potential to bowl very well.

But the issue I have is that they will toss the pink ball at Adelaide to Anderson and Broad and expect them to go and win the game for us.

Both of them will not have played or have any match fitness. England will be expecting a lot of the two old pros, the golden eggs of the team, to go out there without any real practice.

'Robinson and Woakes are England's best hope'

Australia seamer Cummins took his sixth five-wicket haul in 35 Tests

England are up against it - if they do not bowl Australia out for under 200, you feel the tourists will lose the game.

They have to bowl very, very well and take every catch that comes their way. Australia were on form in the field, and England need to do the same.

There is rain around and the conditions will be more or less the same so they have to make the most of the opportunities which come their way.

Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes are the two bowlers who pose the most threat. They will need to bowl that fuller length with a bit of bounce, just as Australia did.

That is England's best hope in turning this game around.

Jonathan Agnew was speaking to BBC Sport's Kal Sajad.