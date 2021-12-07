The Ashes: England bowled out for 147 by Australia on day one at the Gabba

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments20

First Ashes Test, Brisbane (day one of five)
England 147: Cummins 5-38
Australia: Yet to bat
Scorecard

England's Ashes campaign began in depressingly familiar fashion as the tourists were skittled for just 147 by Australia on the opening day of the series at the Gabba.

In a moment of instant Ashes infamy, Rory Burns was bowled by Mitchell Starc from the very first delivery of the series, immediately sapping English optimism in Brisbane.

With skipper Joe Root falling for nought, England were 11-3 after opting to bat on a green-tinged pitch.

Australia's pace attack was relentless, led by Pat Cummins, who claimed 5-38 on his first day as captain.

Jos Buttler led an England counter-attack of sorts with 39, sharing 52 with Ollie Pope, who made 35.

Haseeb Hameed, with a watchful 25, and Chris Woakes, who made 21, were the only four batters to reach double figures.

The miserable batting display detracted from the decision to omit Stuart Broad, who joined fellow pace bowler James Anderson on the sidelines, the first time in 15 years England have played an Ashes Test without at least one of them.

England were all out by tea, only for a huge storm to delay the evening session and prevent the start of Australia's reply.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 06:12

    How bad is BT sport coverage,been up an hour and haven't seen any highlights (lowlights) yet. Bring back Sky !

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 06:12

    The England cricket team collapsing quicker than the England cricket team. Bravo Root 👏

  • Comment posted by 5 season wonder, today at 06:11

    Oh dear! England can thank the weather for saving them from a 5-0 drubbing. The Aussies are full of confidence after the T20 World Cup, and England's batting is as pathetic as ever.

  • Comment posted by Football Jim, today at 06:11

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Geordiemunro86, today at 06:11

    Just not prepared for the rigours of a test series in Aus. Doesn't get treated like the pinnacle of a career like it should by ECB or the individuals. Not a surprise that they are rolled over by a world class pace attack.

  • Comment posted by Headingly spirit, today at 06:11

    Hey, let's rest Anderson and Broad after resting for six months. And in conditions suiting them both, hey let's bat first. The management get paid for these Monty Python decisions?!?!

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 06:10

    Not unexpected. England are heading for an innings defeat here

  • Comment posted by Vampire, today at 06:10

    Superb bowling by the Aussie quicks, but some soft dismissals by Burns and Malan in particular.

  • Comment posted by Roger, today at 06:10

    No one can be surprised by this.

    England's batting has been underperforming and generally poor for years now at test level and it was only a matter of time before they met these 3 quick bowlers on their home soil with utterly predictable results.

    This is going to be a long tour for some England batsmen who spend little time in the middle.

  • Comment posted by Mano Dedios, today at 06:09

    Oh Dear!

  • Comment posted by Chowlayman, today at 06:09

    Not enough squad rotation

  • Comment posted by Gate49, today at 06:09

    It's going to be a long long series. This could get horribly messy.

  • Comment posted by seldomwrong, today at 06:08

    Calm down. Just the first innings

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 06:06

    Oh dear oh dear oh dear. Still, let’s see how Australia get on.

  • Comment posted by pj, today at 06:06

    A decent snooker break I suppose

  • Comment posted by Lyndhurst, today at 06:04

    Why choose to bat first on that wicket?

    • Reply posted by my best friend, today at 06:08

      my best friend replied:
      To get runs on the board of course! Runs means pressure on the Aussies batsmen... Oh.

  • Comment posted by 3robert3, today at 06:03

    Could be a draw ?

    • Reply posted by my best friend, today at 06:11

      my best friend replied:
      Hoping for rain at the end of day one!? On the evidence of this performance the England batsmen need it to rain all series 😢

  • Comment posted by Avinmysay, today at 06:03

    Predictably dire with so few warm up games.

  • Comment posted by graham radford, today at 06:02

    Bad enough the score then some bloke Jeremy pontificating on the theory of everything, talking what anyone knows, fills in time I suppose, paralysis by analysis.

    • Reply posted by -_-, today at 06:06

      -_- replied:
      and you spent time sucking it up.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC