The Ashes: England bowled out for 147 by Australia on day one at the Gabba

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

First Ashes Test, Brisbane (day one of five)
England 147 all out: Cummins 5-38
Australia: Yet to bat
England's Ashes campaign began in depressingly familiar fashion as the tourists were skittled for just 147 by Australia on the opening day of the series at the Gabba.

In a moment of instant Ashes infamy, Rory Burns was bowled by Mitchell Starc from the very first delivery of the series, immediately sapping English optimism in Brisbane.

With skipper Joe Root falling for nought, England were 11-3, having opted to bat on a green-tinged pitch offering assistance to the pace bowlers.

Australia's attack was relentless, led by Pat Cummins, who claimed 5-38 on his first day as captain.

Jos Buttler led an England counter-attack of sorts with 39, sharing a stand of 52 with Ollie Pope, who made 35.

Haseeb Hameed, with a watchful 25, and Chris Woakes, who made 21, were the only other batters to reach double figures.

The miserable batting display detracted from the decision to omit Stuart Broad, joining fellow pace bowler James Anderson on the sidelines, the first time in 15 years England have played an Ashes Test without at least one of them.

England were all out by tea, only for a huge storm to wipe out the evening session and prevent the start of Australia's reply, meaning day two will start at the earlier time of 23:30 GMT.

New Ashes, old story

With the bad weather, Covid restrictions and a lack of preparation for both sides amounting to a unique build-up to the series, a grey morning and half-empty Gabba did little to make this feel like an Ashes opener.

However, after only one ball, England were reminded why they have lost nine of their past 10 Tests in Australia and not won in Brisbane for 35 years.

Like Steve Harmison's first delivery to second slip in 2006 or Nasser Hussain's decision to field in 2002, Burns was written into Ashes folklore by a swinging Starc yorker which clattered into leg stump.

Should England have chosen to field first? Batting did begin to look easier in the afternoon session, by which time the damage had been done.

There will be questions over the decision to omit both Broad and Anderson, made with the rest of the series in mind, though England may have already suffered a crucial blow.

The last two times England have won series in Australia - 1986-87 and 2010-11 - they have avoided being beaten in Brisbane. It is too early to write them off in both this match and the series, but this is an awful start.

Fragile batting costs England again

For all of the hope that damp conditions in Brisbane and, later, the prospect of two pink-ball day-night Tests might favour England's bowlers, the fear that the batting would fail too often was realised at the earliest opportunity.

As well as Australia bowled and as difficult as the early conditions were, England's batters were not equipped to survive.

Burns got too far across and exposed his stumps to become the second man in history to be out to the first ball of an Ashes series, joining England's Thomas Worthington in 1936.

Dawid Malan was caught behind after prodding at a delivery from Josh Hazlewood, who then got movement from a full length to take the crucial wicket of Root, the captain caught at first slip.

Ben Stokes, returning to the game for the first time since July, was squared up by Cummins, the home skipper then drawing Hameed into needlessly playing at a wide one after lunch.

Buttler's counter-attack, featuring drives over the covers, raised hopes and briefly knocked Australia from their length.

However, his edge behind off Starc was the start of England losing their last five wickets for 35 runs.

Captain Cummins leads Australia charge

After the turmoil of Australia's build-up - former captain Tim Paine resigned after a texting scandal, then pulled out of the series completely - this was a near-perfect start for the hosts and new skipper Cummins.

It was Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood who laid waste to England's batting in Australia's 4-0 win four years ago, and they ran through the tourists once more by finding movement from a full length.

If both sides have had a disrupted build-up, it is worth noting the same pace trio have been bowling meaningfully in Australia's triumph at the T20 World Cup and they showed no signs of rustiness in Brisbane.

They were supported by secure catching. Debutant Alex Carey, Paine's replacement behind the stumps, pouched three, while Hazlewood himself took a fine diving grab at long leg to give Cameron Green his first Test wicket when Pope lost control of a pull shot.

Cummins took the final three wickets, a flat-footed waft by Ollie Robinson followed by both Mark Wood and Woakes falling to the short ball.

Lower-order batters being blown away by Australian bouncers is yet another ominous sign for England.

'Difficult to understand Broad decision'

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "I was very surprised by England's team. I found it quite hard to believe - a really difficult decision to work out. You lost James Anderson, although he was fit to play we're told, but you can understand why with Adelaide next week you wouldn't want to risk him.

"Broad is fit and he's absolutely got the sign over this top order. What will have Australia thought when they saw he wasn't playing?"

Ashes-winning pace bowler Steven Finn on Test Match Special: "England will have fancied their chances of getting through the first hour, when you know there are going to be difficult periods. There was evidence there to suggest that the ball was skipping onto the bat once it lost its hardness. I can understand why England made that decision but unfortunately it hasn't gone right for them."

Australia captain Pat Cummins: "It's all gone to plan so far today. I'm proud of all the guys. We stayed really composed. I was probably going to have a bat, but I wasn't upset to lose the toss. It was 50-50."

  • Comment posted by CaptainSlow81, today at 06:19

    In a way it's nice to have some normality back in our lives after these last 2 years

  • Comment posted by pj, today at 06:06

    A decent snooker break I suppose

  • Comment posted by Intelligenter, today at 06:22

    Where’s the surprise ??
    A ‘governing body’ that’s only interested in money & rounders.
    No meaningful practice.
    Players who don’t play in domestic 4 day games.
    The England side picked by Sky Sports & players like Burns who are picked because they play for Slurrey.
    The list goes on…..

    • Reply posted by Middling, today at 06:34

      Middling replied:
      Calm down dear, it was a competitive series against India, we haven’t done well down under for a fair few years now

  • Comment posted by Derek Colwell, today at 06:17

    Would a golfer turn up for The Open with no practise No
    Would Andy Murray turn up at Wimbledon with no practise No
    So why do the ECB brazenly think they can turn up for the Ashes with no practise at all

    • Reply posted by I like muppets, today at 06:21

      I like muppets replied:
      The east coast of Australia has had wet weather and floods for the last month. Much of the squad was here whilst the 20/20 World Cup was on - they just haven't had any chance to practice - and I am Australian so it is not like us to give you guys excuses.

  • Comment posted by AussieLad, today at 06:24

    I know English fans will be upset when they wake up and see the score this morning but history tells us we should never judge a test until both sides have completed their first innings. As an Aussie I’m happy Anderson and Broad are missing but let’s see what happens when we get out there. If we’re 5 out for not a lot by lunch tomorrow you will all feel better.

    • Reply posted by Alistair BJ, today at 06:37

      Alistair BJ replied:
      That’s a kind post to give us England fans hope 👍🏼 Still, I think it’s extremely unlikely we’ll see a low score from Oz. Once Root was out, the game was about 98% lost … within 6 overs is a bit depressing 🙈

  • Comment posted by seeeeegulllllz, today at 06:29

    Never been so grateful that I decided to have eight hours sleep instead of watching BT Sport!

  • Comment posted by Headingly spirit, today at 06:11

    Hey, let's rest Anderson and Broad after resting for six months. And in conditions suiting them both, hey let's bat first. The management get paid for these Monty Python decisions?!?!

    • Reply posted by Hot Spur, today at 06:16

      Hot Spur replied:
      Root is not a good captain.

  • Comment posted by Avinmysay, today at 06:03

    Predictably dire with so few warm up games.

    • Reply posted by Tim Wonderful, today at 06:55

      Tim Wonderful replied:
      Of course. Snore.

  • Comment posted by Simba, today at 06:39

    I would love to know which brain came to the conclusion of batting first?
    It was screaming bowl first.
    And why pick Leach on that wicket?
    Silverwood is a terrible coach and Root is no captain.

    • Reply posted by curlydave, today at 07:03

      curlydave replied:
      Totally agree over Root a d especially Silverwood. What are his credentials???

  • Comment posted by Roger, today at 06:10

    No one can be surprised by this.

    England's batting has been underperforming and generally poor for years now at test level and it was only a matter of time before they met these 3 quick bowlers on their home soil with utterly predictable results.

    This is going to be a long tour for some England batsmen who spend little time in the middle.

  • Comment posted by pez, today at 06:22

    Now, a Ronnie O'Sullivan 147 would have been worth staying up for.....
    .....but not this.

  • Comment posted by An Honest Rucker, today at 06:22

    England can’t play out and out pace so will lose the series but the decision to bat under cloud and on a green pitch will haunt them. Talk about making a hard job even harder ….

  • Comment posted by leeroy111, today at 06:42

    Lets be fully honest here. Is anyone really surprised?? This team has been an absolute shambles for best part of 3 years now. Constant shambolic decisions with team selection and tactics. Why even go and play for a start with all of their Covid restrictions? Zero prep never ends well either. it just a shambles all round.

    • Reply posted by Chowlayman, today at 07:04

      Chowlayman replied:
      Agreed with you 100%

  • Comment posted by Blue Tamsie, today at 06:22

    Root again bottled it, put them in ….. great batsman very average captain

    • Reply posted by TotleyRed, today at 06:27

      TotleyRed replied:
      Do you really believe it was just down to Root? Really? With all the staff around him? Including head coach?

  • Comment posted by Geordiemunro86, today at 06:11

    Just not prepared for the rigours of a test series in Aus. Doesn't get treated like the pinnacle of a career like it should by ECB or the individuals. Not a surprise that they are rolled over by a world class pace attack.

    • Reply posted by Hot Spur, today at 06:15

      Hot Spur replied:
      Batting has been woeful since Cook & Strauss went.

  • Comment posted by Vampire, today at 06:10

    Superb bowling by the Aussie quicks, but some soft dismissals by Burns and Malan in particular.

    • Reply posted by HTJI, today at 07:13

      HTJI replied:
      I didn't such any superb bowling. England gave wickets away as is usually the case against Australia...

  • Comment posted by soapboxes, today at 06:33

    Hardly surprising with no preparation. Up until the 1990’s, what was then an MCC touring team would have played at least four first class matches before the first test to acclimatise.

    This is ridiculous scheduling.

    • Reply posted by Aoibheann, today at 06:37

      Aoibheann replied:
      Agree. Too much cricket 🏏 in between but who knows, Australia 🇦🇺 still have to bat.

  • Comment posted by Philip Walters, today at 06:30

    Does it surprise anyone. No different to the last 7 or 8 series in Aussie and to make it it worse we have only Root who can stay at the crease and today he failed.

    • Reply posted by Simba, today at 06:42

      Simba replied:
      Stokes can occupy the crease. In fact the stats say he is our best at it.

  • Comment posted by Berto, today at 06:27

    England never were prepared for this. Too many distractions with domestic issues relating to racism. They should have picked an experimental side. Stokes is a great player but is far from match ready. Aussies smelt blood and went for it.

    • Reply posted by I like muppets, today at 07:16

      I like muppets replied:
      I reckon Australia had a pretty big distraction too - losing the captain 2 weeks before The Ashes begin.

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 06:32

    England well and truly snookered (147)

