Bangladesh v Pakistan: Sajid Khan takes 8-42 as tourists press for victory
|Second Test, Dhaka (day five):
|Pakistan 300-4 dec: Babar 76, Azhar 56
|Bangladesh 87 (Shakib 33; Sajid 8-42) & 37-4
Off-spinner Sajid Khan took 8-42 - Pakistan's fourth-best figures in Test cricket - as his side closed in on a remarkable victory in the rain-affected second Test against Bangladesh.
After heavy rain had washed out most of the opening three days, Pakistan declared on 300-4 on day four before restricting the hosts to 76-7 at close.
They needed just six overs to wrap up Bangladesh's first innings in Dhaka as the hosts were bowled out for 87 - equalling their lowest Test total at home.
With a lead of 213, Babar Azam opted to enforce the follow-on and pace bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Hassan Ali both took two wickets in the opening eight overs to leave Bangladesh 25-4.
Sajid's figures are the best by a Pakistan off-spinner and are only bettered by leg-spinner Abdul Qadir (9-51 against England in Lahore in November 1987), pace bowler Sarfraz Nawaz (9-86 against Australia in Melbourne in March 1979) and leg-spinner Yasir Shah (8-41 against New Zealand in Dubai in November 2018).
