White was one of Middlesex's top run scorers during the County Championship this year

Batter Robbie White has signed a new contract with Middlesex to stay at the club until the end of 2024.

White, 26, has been part of the Middlesex set up since he was nine and made his first-class debut in 2018.

The right-handed batter has gone on to play 33 first-class games since, scoring two centuries, and also spent a period on loan at Essex.

White was Middlesex's second highest scorer in the County Championship last season, with 765 runs.

"I'm delighted to have signed an extension for the next three years with Middlesex - a club I've played for since I was nine years old and am incredibly proud to represent," White said.

"Whilst results haven't been good enough over the last few years, there's a great excitement working towards next season and I'm hoping to play my part in moving the club forward and achieving success and silverware in the coming seasons."