Former England fast bowler Darren Gough has been appointed as Yorkshire's interim director of cricket until the end of the 2022 season.

Gough, 51, replaces Martyn Moxon, who was one of 16 people to leave the club last week amid the racism scandal.

A report found former player Azeem Rafiq was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying" at Yorkshire.

Gough, who spent 15 years at Yorkshire over two spells, said he wants to "play my part in rebuilding" the club.

