India v New Zealand: Hosts close on win in second Test and series
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
|Second Test, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (day three of five)
|India 325 & 276-7 dec (Agarwal 62; Patel 4-106)
|New Zealand 62 & 140-5 (Mitchell 60; Ashwin 3-27)
|India need five wickets to win and New Zealand 400 more runs
|Scorecard
India need five New Zealand wickets to win the second Test and series after dominating day three in Mumbai.
Virat Kohli's side moved from 69-0 overnight to 276-7 before declaring to leave the Kiwis a nominal 540 to win.
Mayank Agarwal made 62, while left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel - who took 10-119 in the first innings - claimed 4-106.
Ravichandran Ashwin took 3-27, as World Test champions New Zealand closed on 140-5 with Henry Nicholls on 36 and Rachin Ravindra two.
India batted until just before tea, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill both making 47.
Ashwin had stand-in captain Tom Latham trapped lbw before the interval, before Will Young and Ross Taylor - playing an ambitious slog sweep - were dismissed to leave New Zealand 55-3.
Daryl Mitchell played beautifully to make 60, but he was caught on the cover boundary, before wicketkeeper Tom Blundell was run out without scoring.
The two-Test series is currently level at 0-0, after New Zealand batted the whole of day five to earn a draw in the first game.
New Zealand are the current World Test champions after beating India in the final in Southampton in June.