Felix Organ made six County Championship appearances for Hampshire last season

Hampshire all-rounder Felix Organ has agreed to extend his contract until the end of next season.

Organ, 22, made his first-class debut against Middlesex in September 2017 before signing his first professional deal with the county in 2018.

"I'm ecstatic to have another year here and excited to see what I can hopefully bring to the team and how I can improve," Organ told BBC Radio Solent.

"I want to be in the team consistently and push to be in the T20 side."

The right-handed batter and off-break bowler made six County Championship appearances last season, scoring more than 200 runs in the lower order and taking eight wickets as Hampshire came close to winning their first title since 1973.

He also impressed in seven One-Day Cup matches, top-scoring with 79 against eventual finalists Durham.