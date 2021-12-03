Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sri Lanka's camp celebrate their series win over West Indies

Second Test, Galle (day five): Sri Lanka 204 & 345-9dec: De Silva 155no, Permaul 5-35 West Indies 253 & 132: K Brathwaite 72, Mendis 6-70 & 5-66, Embuldeniya 5-35 Sri Lanka won by 164 runs Scorecard

Sri Lanka bowled West Indies out for 132 to win the second Test and complete a 2-0 series victory.

Spinners Ramesh Mendis and Lasith Embuldeniya both took five wickets in Galle as the hosts won by 164 runs.

Sri Lanka were all out for 204 in their first innings before the Windies responded with 253.

The hosts declared on 345-9 early on the fifth day and the visitors were 65-1 before collapsing as they lost their last eight wickets for 40 runs.

Dhananjaya de Silva made an unbeaten 155 in Sri Lanka's second innings, while off-spinner Mendis took 11 wickets in the match with figures of 6-70 and 5-66.

The series win gave Sri Lanka the full 24 points on offer in the World Test Championship.