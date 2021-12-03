Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Williamson, one of the world's leading cricketers, has scored a record 24 Test hundreds for New Zealand

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will require a "sustained period of rest" after an elbow injury ruled him out of the second Test against India.

The tendon issue also saw 31-year-old Williamson, ranked third in the men's Test batting rankings, miss a Test against England in June.

Tom Latham replaced him as captain for the Mumbai Test which began on Friday.

"It's been a really tough time for Kane having to deal with such a persistent injury," coach Gary Stead said.

"While we've been able to manage the injury through the year and the T20 World Cup, the shift to Test cricket and the increased batting loading has re-aggravated his elbow.

"Ultimately the injury is still not right and while he got through the Kanpur Test, it was clear playing in the second Test wasn't an option.

"It's important we now formulate a good plan with him to ensure the injury does not continue to plague him.

"He will likely require a sustained period of rest followed by rehabilitation, strengthening and gradual batting loading."

Williamson, who first sustained the injury last winter, made 18 and 24 in the first Test in Kanpur, in which New Zealand held on for a dramatic draw.

Ajaz Patel took three wickets in 10 balls for New Zealand, including returning India captain Virat Kohli for a duck, on day one of the second Test as India reached 111-3 at tea.

New Zealand are first in the International Cricket Council Test rankings with India second, the Black Caps having beaten India in the World Test Championship final in June.

Williamson also led New Zealand to the T20 World Cup final last month where they were beaten by Australia.