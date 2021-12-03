Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Roelof van der Merwe helped Somerset reach the final of the T20 Blast in 2021

Somerset all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe has extended his deal until the end of the 2023 season.

The 36-year-old Netherlands international is in his second spell with the club, having rejoined in 2016.

"I'm really pleased to have extended my time at Somerset. The club holds a very special place in my heart," Van der Merwe told the club website. external-link

"We have a great group of guys here and I genuinely feel that we are on the verge of something exceptional."

Van der Merwe's previous Somerset contract had been due to expire at the end of the 2022 campaign.