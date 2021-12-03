Roelof van der Merwe: Somerset all-rounder extends deal until end of 2023 season

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Roelof van der Merwe
Roelof van der Merwe helped Somerset reach the final of the T20 Blast in 2021

Somerset all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe has extended his deal until the end of the 2023 season.

The 36-year-old Netherlands international is in his second spell with the club, having rejoined in 2016.

"I'm really pleased to have extended my time at Somerset. The club holds a very special place in my heart," Van der Merwe told the club website.external-link

"We have a great group of guys here and I genuinely feel that we are on the verge of something exceptional."

Van der Merwe's previous Somerset contract had been due to expire at the end of the 2022 campaign.

Top Stories

Featured