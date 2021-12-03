Roelof van der Merwe: Somerset all-rounder extends deal until end of 2023 season
Somerset all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe has extended his deal until the end of the 2023 season.
The 36-year-old Netherlands international is in his second spell with the club, having rejoined in 2016.
"I'm really pleased to have extended my time at Somerset. The club holds a very special place in my heart," Van der Merwe told the club website.
"We have a great group of guys here and I genuinely feel that we are on the verge of something exceptional."
Van der Merwe's previous Somerset contract had been due to expire at the end of the 2022 campaign.