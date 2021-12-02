Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Yorkshire will undergo an independent review into club governance in the wake of allegations made by Azeem Rafiq.

Yorkshire's handling of an investigation into Rafiq's claims came in for heavy criticism.

Chief executive Mark Arthur and chairman Roger Hutton have resigned, with the latter replaced by Lord Patel.

The review will be carried out by the Good Governance Institute and law firm Howard Kennedy and will be shared on 24 January.

A statement from the club said the review will involve "obtaining written submissions and holding a series of interviews with individuals from Yorkshire County Cricket Club, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and the wider cricket and sporting community".

Lord Patel said: "The independent governance review will be essential in helping us shape how we move forward as a club following the recent challenges we have faced. It is clear that many have been failed by our leadership and how we operate as a club.

"We must look closely at our processes and procedures, and I am determined that we go above and beyond gold standard both on paper and in practice.

"Only through taking bold steps to understand and address the fundamental building blocks of how we operate can we build a solid platform from which to change our culture, and create a welcoming and inclusive club for all in Yorkshire."

In response to the way Yorkshire handled Rafiq's claims, the ECB suspended them from holding England matches at their Headingley home.

Rafiq subsequently called English cricket "institutionally racist" in evidence he gave to MPs at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

Two other former Yorkshire players and three ex-Essex players have also alleged incidents of racism.

The ECB has published a five-point plan designed to tackle racism and discrimination that includes a "full review of dressing-room culture".