The Ashes: Quiz - what do you remember about day one of England-Australia series

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Steve Harmison
The Ashes: Australia v England, first Test
Venue: Gabba, Brisbane Dates: 8-12 December Time: 00:00 GMT
Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special, plus live text commentary, features and analysis on the BBC Sport website and app

The men's Ashes series is less than 48 hours away.

The opening day of the series is like no other - usually including drama and incident.

How well do you remember those iconic and infamous events?

Take our quiz below.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC