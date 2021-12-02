Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Zafar Gohar has played one Test match and a one-day international for Pakistan

Gloucestershire have re-signed Pakistan spinner Zafar Gohar for next season.

The 26-year-old has agreed to to play for the entire 2022 campaign, having impressed after joining the club on a short-term deal in August.

Zafar will be a retained player on a pay-by-appearance basis until the end of July, before turning full-time for August and September.

"We have a team capable of challenging anyone and some great momentum from 2021 to build on," Zafar said.

He took 11 wickets against Durham in Gloucestershire's final game of last season, as well as 6-43 at Glamorgan and three wickets at Essex.

"We're thrilled to have Zafar back onboard for next season, he's already proven just how much quality he has and we're really excited to see him in action again next year," Gloucestershire's performance director Steve Snell told the club website.

"It's a real bonus that Zafar is available for selection right from day one, he provides the squad with depth and makes selection even more difficult for our new head coach Dale Benkenstein, which is a positive problem to have."