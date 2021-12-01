Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Andrew Salter in action during Glamorgan's One-Day Cup final win over Durham

Glamorgan have announced new contracts for spinner Andrew Salter, wicket-keeper Tom Cullen and seamer Jamie McIlroy.

Salter, 28, has agreed a two-year deal after being man of the match in Glamorgan's One-Day Cup final triumph against Durham.

Cullen, who also starred in the 50 overs competition, and McIlroy have one-year extensions.

The news means that Nick Selman and Roman Walker are the only departures.

Paceman Walker made a surprise move to Leicestershire in August in search of more regular first-team cricket while opening bat Selman has returned to his native Australia.

Seamer Andrew Gorvin and Academy spinner Tegid Phillips have been added to the squad for 2022.

"Andrew Salter is now turning into a senior player as a spin bowler, he's leading our younger spinners like Prem Sisodiya, Callum Taylor and Tegid Phillips," said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"He was man of the match in that final which was brilliant so he's got the opportunity to take the next step now.

"Tom Cullen was a very big part of our 50 overs winning campaign and he gives us a lot around the squad, he's an excellent player to have around both as back-up to Chris Cooke and as a genuine option in his own right."

Left-arm bowler McIlroy, who grew up in Powys, has only made two first-team appearances in the first and last Championship games of 2021 after having his chances wrecked by a stress fracture.

"He played the first game of the season up in the snow against Yorkshire and did quite well, then picked up injuries but he's exciting, a Builth Wells lad, and he'll have the opportunity to play a bit more," said Wallace.

Wait on Aussies

Meanwhile Glamorgan are waiting on confirmation of the Australia schedule for 2022 to learn when their overseas players, Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser, will be available.

Both are included in their country's Test squad to face England in the Ashes series this month, and may be involved in a potential visit to Sri Lanka in the middle of the UK season.

Labuschagne is the more likely to be absent, with Glamorgan then fielding South African batsman Colin Ingram and fast bowler Neser as their overseas players in the T20 Blast.

New Zealander Hamish Rutherford, who impressed in the last two months of the 2021 season, could be asked to replace Labuschagne again in the Championship if required.

But the county schedule for 2022 will not be released until the New Year, because of uncertainty surrounding sanctions imposed on Yorkshire as a result of the racism issues spotlighted at the county.

An announcement on Glamorgan's captaincy for the coming campaign is likely to be made in the first half of December.