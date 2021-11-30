Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Moeen Ali scored 357 runs and took six wickets in his first season with Chennai Super Kings as they won the 2021 edition

Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali are the only England players to have been retained by their Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises.

Moeen has been kept by Chennai Super Kings after impressing in his first campaign with the four-time winners, while Buttler remains with Rajasthan.

Eoin Morgan, who captained Kolkata to the final in 2021, and Ben Stokes are two of 14 England players released.

Rashid Khan, KL Rahul and David Warner are among the players not to re-sign.

Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble said they wanted to retain Indian opener Rahul, but "he decided to go into the auction", adding "it's the player's prerogative".

Sunrisers Hyderabad chief executive Kaviya Maran said Afghanistan spinner Rashid "wanted to go into the auction and we will try to pick him up".

Jofra Archer and Liam Livingstone join Stokes in being let go by Rajasthan Royals, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have opted not to retain Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy.

Sam Curran has left Chennai, while his brother Tom, Chris Woakes and Sam Billings have not been taken by Delhi Capitals.

Punjab have not retained Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid, while George Garton has been released by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Franchises will still be able to re-sign former players in the auction, which is being classed as a 'mega auction' this year after the introduction of two new teams - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - in 2022.

Franchise Retained players Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard Punjab Kings Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik

Franchises were allowed to retain up to four players - three Indians and one overseas player or two of each - with players making the final decision on whether to accept an offer.

In total, 19 Indians were retained and eight overseas players.

Ahmedabad and Lucknow they will now be allowed to sign three players before 25 December - two Indians and one overseas from those that have been released.

The dates for the 2022 IPL are yet to be announced, but the 2021 tournament started in India on 9 April.

It was abandoned after 29 matches amid rising coronavirus cases and deaths, before being completed in the United Arab Emirates in September and October, with Chennai Super Kings beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final.