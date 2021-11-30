Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The women's Big Bash Final took place at the Optus Stadium in Perth on 27 November

There is doubt over whether the fifth Ashes Test will take place in Perth because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Perth has a 14-day quarantine rule and is scheduled to host the final Test between England and Australia from 14 January.

The fourth Test takes place in Sydney between 4-9 January.

"The thing about the Ashes and Cricket Australia is we have put in place very strict rules," said Western Australia premier Mark McGowan.

"We've said to them they need to have 14 days of quarantine, and that has to apply to all of the broadcast staff, all the cricket staff.

"They can't just bring wives and girlfriends with them, [there are] the same rules as we put in place for the AFL (Australian Football League).

"It is up to them whether they want to adhere to those rules or not."

The fifth Test could be moved to Melbourne, which hosts the third game of the series, and could be played as a day-night match.

Other options include Sydney hosting both the fourth and fifth Tests or the final game being played in either Canberra or Hobart.

"I find it tiring to talk about it when you don't know," said England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler.

"That's not for me to worry about at the minute. There's a week to go until the first Test here and all our energies are focused on that."

The Ashes start in Brisbane on 8 December amid Australia pausing plans to reopen its borders to some foreign nationals because of fears over new Covid variant Omicron.