Anuj Dal scored 1,105 runs for Derbyshire across all formats

Derbyshire's Anuj Dal has signed a new one-year contract with the county.

The 25-year-old all-rounder says he is looking for things to improve under new boss Mickey Arthur.

"2021 was a difficult season," he said. "But, with Mickey arriving soon, it's a really exciting time, hopefully we can kick on as a squad and start challenging on the field again."

Derbyshire failed to win a single game during the opening 10-match County Championship segment of last season.

Their first win came against Sussex to help them avoid finishing bottom of Division Three - but they finished second bottom in their T20 Blast group - and bottom in their One-Day Cup group.

They have since lost wicketkeeper Harvey Hosein, who has retired at the age of 25 after repeated concussion, and Matt Critchley to Essex.

But Dal joins Tom Wood, Alex Hughes, Mattie McKiernan, George Scrimshaw and Sam Conners in signing a new deal.

Arthur is due to join Derbyshire at the end of Sri Lanka's current two-match Test series with West Indies in Galle. They are currently on day three in the second Test, which finishes on Friday.