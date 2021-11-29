Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Fred Klaassen played four games for Manchester Originals in The Hundred in 2021

Kent pace bowler Fred Klaassen has agreed a three-year contract extension with the club.

The 29-year-old Netherlands international's new deal will run until the end of the 2024 season.

Klaassen took 19 wickets to help Kent Spitfires win this summer's T20 Blast, including a career-best 4-17 in their semi-final victory over Sussex.

"This squad can push on and become a real force across all formats," the left-armer told the club website.

Klaassen has taken 63 wickets in all formats for Kent and played eight one-dayers and 24 T20 internationals for the Netherlands.

"Fred has really grown as a cricketer since he joined us for the 2019 season," said director of cricket Paul Downton.

"He is ambitious, works hard and wants to play in all formats."