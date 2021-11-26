Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matt Henry made his Test debut against England at Lords in 2015 and took six wickets in New Zealand's eight-wicket win over England in the second Test at Edgbaston last summer

Kent have re-signed New Zealand international fast bowler Matt Henry for the second half of the 2022 season.

Henry, 28, first played for the club in 2018 and is due to return from July 10th next year.

The right-arm seamer will be eligible for up to seven County Championship matches and the Royal London Cup.

During his first stint with Kent, Henry took 75 wickets in 11 County Championship matches and reached the One-Day Cup final.

Henry has taken 37 wickets in 14 Test matches for the Black Caps and 98 in 55 One-Day Internationals - including the World Cup final in 2015 and 2019.

He has also had previous stints in England with Worcestershire and Derbyshire.

"I have really good memories of playing for Kent in the past. I'm driven to bring more success to the county in 2022," Henry said. external-link

"We're delighted to welcome Matt back to Kent for the second half of the season," Kent director of cricket Paul Downton added.

"We know he will be a great influence on our dressing room and he has regularly shown himself to be a bowler of the highest quality in English conditions."