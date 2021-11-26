Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tim Bresnan left Yorkshire after 19 years to sign for Warwickshire in June 2020

Warwickshire have confirmed that Tim Bresnan will face no disciplinary action but will take cultural awareness training after being implicated in the racism investigation at Yorkshire.

Ex-England player Bresnan, 36, has apologised for claims he bullied Azeem Rafiq but "categorically denied" allegations of racism made against him by his former Yorkshire team-mate.

Warwickshire say they have spoken "at length" to Rafiq and Bresnan, and all club players will undergo "cultural awareness and appreciation training".

"Tim will be heavily involved in this process," said Warwickshire chairman Mark McCafferty, who added that the training would be extended to the coaches and wider management team.

"He fully supports Warwickshire's stance on inclusivity and understands our expectations of him as a player.

"Warwickshire are determined to reflect the communities we serve at every level, with Edgbaston a safe and welcoming place for all. Nothing will prevent us from achieving this goal."

On 16 November, former bowler Rafiq spoke to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee about his experiences of racism during his two spells at Yorkshire and made allegations of bullying against Bresnan.

In a witness statement, published after the MPs hearing, Rafiq accused Bresnan of "frequently" making racist comments towards him during their time together at Headingley and said Bresnan's behaviour led him to have "suicidal thoughts".

He said Bresnan, who played 23 Tests and 85 one-day internationals for England, later apologised "but it was lip service".

Bresnan responded in a statement, saying: "For any part I played in contributing to Azeem Rafiq's experience of feeling bullied at Yorkshire, I apologise unreservedly.

"I must though categorically deny his accusation that I 'frequently made racist comments'. This is absolutely not true."

Warwickshire said they would investigate the claims.

In the club's latest statement, Bresnan said: "I have apologised for any distress caused to Azeem when we were both part of the Yorkshire dressing room.

"I understand that there needs to be a shift in cultural awareness and understanding in the game.

"I am firmly committed to using my experience to support the next generation of Warwickshire cricketers, so that they can learn how to make the dressing room a safe and welcoming place for every cricketer to thrive."