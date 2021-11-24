Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Test debutant Iyer (right) has played 22 one-day internationals and 32 Twenty20s for India

First Test, Green Park, Kanpur (day one of five) India 258-4: Iyer 75*, Jadeja 50*, Gill 52; Jamieson 3-47 New Zealand: Yet to bat Scorecard

Debutant Shreyas Iyer hit an unbeaten 75 as India reached 258-4 on day one of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

Iyer shared a 113-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, who made 50 not out, and opener Shubnam Gill scored 52 after India won the toss and elected to bat.

Seamer Kyle Jamieson took 3-47 for New Zealand.

India are without Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the match, with Ajinkya Rahane leading the side in his absence.

Kohli is expected to return for the second Test, while Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested for the three-match series.

India completed a 3-0 clean sweep of the Twenty20 series between the two sides on Monday.