Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Stephen Eskinazi was born in South Africa and played in Australia before joining Middlesex

Middlesex batter Stephen Eskinazi has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2024 season.

Eskinazi signed a one-year extension this summer but has now agreed a new deal for the next three years.

The 27-year-old right-handed batter joined Middlesex in 2013 and made his first-class debut two years later.

Eskinazi has played 136 times for the club, scoring 5,699 runs, and is one of only four Middlesex players to score a century in all three domestic formats.

"He is one of our most accomplished batsmen, works incredibly hard at his game, and for a number of seasons now has proven what an exceptionally talented player he is," said Middlesex head of men's performance, Alan Coleman.