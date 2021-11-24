Ashes: Day two of England's warm-up match abandoned due to rain
|England v England Lions, three-day warm-up match, Brisbane
|England 98-0: Hameed 53*, Burns 39*
|England Lions: Yet to bat
England's Ashes preparations were further hampered as the second day of their intra-squad tour match in Brisbane was abandoned beacuse of rain.
The three-day match is England's first practice game before the Test series against Australia begins on 8 December.
Only 29 overs were possible on Tuesday and more rain is expected on Thursday.
Haseeb Hameed impressed as England reached 98-0 against England Lions on the opening day, reaching an unbeaten 53 before play was halted.
Hameed, who opened the batting twice for England against India during the summer, hit eight boundaries in his 109-ball knock as Rory Burns also made 39 runs.
All-rounder Ben Stokes had been set to bat at five in his first appearance for England since July.
England have just two warm-up matches before the Ashes start, both against the Lions.
James Anderson has been rested for the first match, while the players who featured for England at the T20 World Cup are still in quarantine.
With weather disrupting the first match, there is scope for England to alter their programme to include more cricket, but a tight schedule means options are limited.
They will reassess in the coming days depending on the weather.
