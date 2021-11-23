Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tash Farrant took 18 wickets at an average of 10.27 for champions Oval Invincibles in the women's Hundred

Bowler Tash Farrant has regained her England central contact after a series of impressive performances in 2021.

After losing her England deal in 2019, the left-armer, 25, worked in a school while playing for South East Stars.

But Farrant was recalled by England after a three-year absence in February and was the leading wicket-taker in The Hundred this summer.

"It's testament to Tash's incredible hard work and commitment," said England coach Lisa Keightley.

"It was naturally a very difficult time for her in 2019 and the fact that she's earned her way back to this level says everything about her ability, her work ethic and her desire to improve."

Farrant also took six wickets across five one-day internationals and Twenty20s against New Zealand in September.

England play Australia in the multi-format Ashes series in January and February before the defence of their 50-over World Cup title begins in March.