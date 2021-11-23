Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Haseeb Hameed (left) opened the batting with Rory Burns in two Tests against India during the summer

England v England Lions, three-day warm-up match, Brisbane England 98-0: Hameed 53*, Burns 39* England Lions: Yet to bat Scorecard

Haseeb Hameed impressed for England despite the first day of their Ashes warm-up against England Lions being restricted by rain.

Opening batter Hameed made an unbeaten 53 and Rory Burns 39 as England reached 98-0 from 29 overs in Brisbane.

All-rounder Ben Stokes is set to bat at five in his first appearance for England since July.

The three-day match is England's first practice game before the Ashes begins on 8 December.

Hameed, who opened the batting twice for England against India during the summer, hit eight boundaries in his 109-ball knock.

England have just two warm-up matches before the Ashes start, both against the Lions.

James Anderson has been rested for the first match, while the players who featured for England at the T20 World Cup are still in quarantine.

With weather disrupting the first matches, there is scope for England to alter their programme to include more cricket, but a tight schedule means options are limited.

They will reassess in the coming days depending on the weather.