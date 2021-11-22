Tom Abell was part of the Birmingham Phoenix side that reached the final of this year's The Hundred

Somerset captain Tom Abell has signed a new contract to keep him at Taunton until the end of the 2024 season.

The 27-year-old, whose previous deal expired at the end of 2022, has spent his entire career at the club having first signed professionally in 2015.

He became captain in 2017 and has gone on to score more than 6,700 runs and take in excess of 50 wickets.

"To have the opportunity to commit my future to the club is an incredible feeling," he told the club website. external-link

"Being at Somerset means the world to me. As a young boy all I ever wanted was to play for Somerset and there's nowhere else I want to play my cricket.

"We've had some amazing moments over the last few years and I have a huge amount of belief in everything that's happening at the club.

"I feel very fortunate to be a part of this group and signing this extension means a lot to both me and my family."

Abell has been picked for the England Lions tour of Australia this winter and led Somerset to this summer's T20 Blast final, as well as second place in last year's Bob Willis Trophy and victory in the 2019 One-Day Cup.

"Tom is a genuine leader of men and he is held in the very highest regard, not just in our dressing room, but throughout the game as a whole," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.

"He has developed into a genuinely exceptional multi-format cricketer who demonstrates all the attributes that are desirable in a player and a captain.

"Given these attributes, we feel that he is well on course to achieving his full international aspirations."