Brydon Carse: England Lions paceman to leave Australia tour with knee injury
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Durham fast bowler Brydon Carse is to fly home from the England Lions tour of Australia because of a knee injury.
The 26-year-old suffered a torn cartilage while practising on the Gold Coast, the squad's quarantine base.
"He will return to the UK in the coming days and will be seen by a knee consultant to advise on the next steps with the management of his injury," said a Durham statement.
Carse has taken 95 first-class wickets at an average of 29.62.
The injury announcement came just a day after he signed to play for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash T20 tournament, which begins on 8 December.
"It's a real shame for Brydon. We wish him all the best and hope he makes a speedy recovery," said Western Australia Cricket general manager Kade Harvey.
