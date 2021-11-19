Last updated on .From the section Cricket

AB de Villiers' final game was for IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from cricket.

Batter De Villiers, 37, retired from all forms of international cricket in 2018 but continued to play in Twenty20 franchise leagues around the world.

His last match was in October for Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore, who he represented for 10 years.

"It has been an incredible journey," said De Villiers.

"Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm.

"Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly."

De Villiers played in 114 Test matches, 228 one-day internationals and 78 T20s for South Africa.

He averaged more than 50 in both Test and ODI cricket, scoring 22 centuries in the former and 25 in the latter.

In all T20s, De Villiers scored 9,424 runs in 340 matches at an average of 37.24 and a strike rate of 150.13, hitting four centuries and 69 half-centuries.

De Villiers made his international debut in the Test series against England in 2004 and made his first ODI appearance against the same opposition a year later.

He kept wicket on occasion and captained the Proteas in all three formats - most notably as ODI captain between 2012 and 2017, when he led them in 103 matches.

Cricket South Africa held talks with De Villiers about coming out of international retirement to play in the recent Men's T20 World Cup but he decided against returning.

He had not played first-class cricket for domestic side Titans nor any List A cricket since 2018, focusing instead on T20s.

As well as at RCB, he also played for Middlesex in the T20 Blast, Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League and Brisbane Heat in Australia's Big Bash League.

"Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me," added De Villiers.

"Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful."

De Villiers scored 313 runs at an average of 31.3 in this year's IPL, where RCB were beaten by eventual runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator game.