Olly Stone is one of a handful of England players capable of bowling consistently at 90mph-plus

England fast bowler Olly Stone says he considered his future in the game following his latest injury setback.

Stone had surgery to insert a screw into a stress fracture in his back in July, which has ruled him out of this winter's Ashes and left him worried about his Test cricket future.

"I've given myself the best possible chance of doing everything I can to play Test cricket, and if it means I can't, it would sit right with me if I have to call it a day in the longer format," the 28-year-old said.

After the latest injury - the third time he has suffered with a stress fracture of the back - Stone had the option of playing just white-ball cricket for two years to build up the strength in his bones or have an operation.

Speaking on the BBC's Project Ashes podcast, Stone added: "If I'm being honest, I've had to properly think hard about whether I want to try and get back out there and do it again.

"This time I felt like I'd done everything I can off the field: diet, nutrition, even just getting fitter and stronger. In the past I thought it might have been a factor to why it [injury] was happening."

The Warwickshire bowler has played three Tests and four one-day internationals for England, averaging just 19 with the ball in Test matches.

