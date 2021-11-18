Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scott Currie's only County Championship appearance last season came against Surrey at The Oval

Hampshire seam bowler Scott Currie has agreed his first professional contract with the county until the end of 2024.

Dorset-born Currie, 20, played a key role in helping Hampshire to T20 Blast Finals Day last season, taking 19 wickets in nine appearances.

Those performances saw the right-armer named white ball bowler of the year at the county's end of season awards.

Currie has also made two first-class appearances for Hampshire, making his debut against Kent in September 2020.

"This is a club that's been a big part of my life for the past few years and long may that continue," he said.

"It's great to see the nucleus of the squad is predominately home grown. We know each other so well and it makes it even more special to be playing with your mates.

"I want more of the same in limited-overs cricket, but I have ambitions to break into the red-ball team and hopefully I can contribute to what is a really strong County Championship side."