Ebony Rainford-Brent was part of the England team who won the Women's World Cup and the World Twenty20 title in 2009

Former England cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent has revealed a racist hate letter she received telling her to "leave our country".

Rainford-Brent, 37, was the first black woman to play for England and is the director of women's cricket at Surrey.

She posted a picture of the abusive letter on social media on Wednesday along with her reaction.

"Born in South London but apparently I was found naked in Africa as a primitive," she wrote.

"Had some letters in my time but this one up there!"

The handwritten letter had a number of expletives and was posted on Twitter by Rainford-Brent a day after ex-Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq's emotional testimony to a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

Rafiq, 30, detailed his experiences of racism at Yorkshire to the DCMS hearing and said that English cricket is "institutionally" racist.

Rainford-Brent, who also works as a pundit and commentator, was part of the England team which won the Women's World Cup and the World Twenty20 title in 2009.

She played 29 times for England and retired from international cricket in 2012.

Rainford-Brent became an MBE in the Queen's birthday honours list earlier this year for her services to the sport, charity and broadcasting.

Former England bowler and BBC Sport presenter Isa Guha called the letter "just horrendous", while Australia international Rachael Haynes said it was "disgusting".

Haynes added: "Cricket is very lucky to have you Ebony. Hope you're going OK."

Former England spinner Monty Panesar said: "This is utterly repulsive. We are with you Ebony."