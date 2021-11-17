Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Wiaan Mulder made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2019

Leicestershire have signed South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder as an overseas player for the 2022 county season.

The 23-year-old had agreed to join the Foxes last season but the deal was cancelled because of his international commitments.

Mulder, who has six Test caps for the Proteas, will be available for the County Championship and One-Day Cup.

"I am very excited to join the Foxes family this upcoming season and grateful for the opportunity," he said. external-link

Leicestershire director of cricket Claude Henderson added: "We are looking forward for our players to have the chance to benefit of working alongside an international cricketer, as well as seeing Wiaan in the colours of Leicestershire."

Mulder, who had a brief spell with Kent in 2019, has played 23 times for South Africa across all formats and was a non-playing member of their squad at this autumn's T20 World Cup.

He has an average of 36.20 with the bat in first-class cricket and has taken 108 wickets at an average of 24.95 with his medium pace.

The Foxes will play in Division Two of the Championship in 2022.