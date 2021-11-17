Last updated on .From the section Cricket

'It's important we don't let this moment go' - Azeem Rafiq speaks to BBC sports editor Dan Roan

Azeem Rafiq says he is "determined" that sharing his experiences of racism at Yorkshire will be the moment "not only sport but society as a whole" moved in a different direction.

Rafiq, 30, told a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday that English cricket is "institutionally" racist.

The former Yorkshire player told BBC sports editor Dan Roan he was "incredibly relieved" to have given his emotional and harrowing account of the racist abuse he suffered in two spells at the club.

"It's really important the game and wider society listens to my experiences and we don't let this moment go and we try to use this as a watershed moment for the future," he said.

Rafiq, who had two spells at Yorkshire between 2008-14 and 2016-18, said his dad had told him how proud he was of him after giving his testimony to MPs.

"He said that no amount of runs or wickets could've done what I did and that I should be really proud of myself," he said.

"I have no doubts that racism cost me my career but I believe in Allah and that everything happens for a reason.

"What I've been able to do and hopefully what we'll all be able to do moving forward will be more powerful than any runs and wickets or Ashes and World Cups."

Rafiq added that he had received death threats throughout the process after first speaking out last year, claiming "institutional racism" at Yorkshire left him close to taking his own life.

"We've had threats throughout, different types, but it comes with the territory," he said.

"You've got a lot of people in denial and it's sad but hopefully we can get through it."

He added that someone had recently tried to claim he had a bomb in his local shop.

"It's something we've lived with all our lives," he said.

"I'm very determined that this is going to be looked back as the moment that not only sport but society as a whole went in a different direction to the way it had been going."

Azeem Rafiq played for Yorkshire between 2008 and 2018 and captained the county in 2012

'Floodgates' will open for similar cases

Rafiq told the DCMS select committee how racist language was "constantly" used at Yorkshire County Cricket Club and how he received "inhuman" treatment after his son was still-born in 2017.

He added the issues he faced at Yorkshire are "without a shadow of a doubt" widespread in domestic cricket.

Rafiq said on Wednesday that he expects the "floodgates" to open and similar cases in county cricket to emerge, and that he had spoken to "a few people" already since his testimony.

He said while the process had been "horrible" and was still "incredibly raw" he would "be there" for anyone else who comes forward.

"You've got to be honest and you've got to come forward and get it off your chest - you are going to be heard," he said.

"Whether anyone else stands by you or not, I'll stand by you.

"Hopefully people will be believed and heard a lot more and people can take confidence from that."

Former Essex players Zoheb Sharif and Maurice Chambers have both alleged racism at the club in recent days.

Sharif told BBC Sport that Rafiq speaking up empowered him to talk about the racist abuse he faced himself.

Patience with ECB 'starting to run out'

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison told the DCMS select committee that the ECB had "struggled" to get the first-class game to "wake up" on racism.

Rafiq said that Harrison only has "a few months where we need to see some tangible changes" because "everyone's patience is starting to run out".

"It's very easy to throw the book at Yorkshire," added Rafiq.

"As we'll find out over the next few days and weeks, it's not just a Yorkshire problem. The buck lies with the ECB."

Rafiq said both the ECB and the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) "let me down" and there needs to be "accountability" at both organisations.

"The PCA and how they operate needs to be looked at, because it didn't feel like a trade union to me," he added.

"It feels like the game has got so corporate and lost the human touch."

In a statement, the ECB said: "Azeem has shown incredible courage in speaking out, and we are appalled by what he has experienced. His evidence was harrowing, and this must be a turning point for our game.

"We utterly condemn racism or discrimination of any kind and there is no place for it in our game. We are thoroughly investigating these events, will take the necessary action, and must learn lessons as a game."

While the PCA said it has a "firm and fair relationship with the ECB and all stakeholders in the game".

"We challenge them as necessary as an essential part of the way we represent the best interests of our members," it said in a statement.

"This has been the case throughout this particular issue and has been well documented throughout."

Rafiq on denials and apologies

Rafiq says the focus should be on institutions instead of individuals, though his testimony and witness statement necessarily includes specific allegations against named people.

He alleges former England captain and BBC cricket pundit Michael Vaughan said "too many of you lot, we need to do something about it" to him and three other Asian players in 2009 while they were all at Yorkshire.

England bowler Adil Rashid and former Pakistan bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan have corroborated the allegation, which Vaughan "completely and categorically denies".

When asked about Vaughan, Rafiq said: "With people in denial there's got to be a level of accountability there and it's for their employers to send out a message - are they going to give a green light to racism or are they going to stamp it out?

"I'm disappointed in a lot of people's denials. It may not mean a lot to them - I can live with that.

"But to try and completely deny it and make out that it's all made up in my head is hurtful."

He also criticised Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon, who is absent from work with a "stress-related illness," and former chief executive Mark Arthur, who resigned last week, for not attending Tuesday's hearing.

"The fact they didn't should show the Yorkshire members and people still standing by their side exactly how they've behaved throughout this period," he said.

"Standing with them now means you're not just part of the problem, you are the problem."

However, Rafiq said he will accept those who reach out to apologise.

Rafiq said on Tuesday that Sky Sports commentator David Lloyd, a former Lancashire captain and England player and later coach, had made disparaging comments about Asian cricketers after Rafiq spoke about his experiences on television.

Lloyd issued a public apology and Sky are investigating Rafiq's claims.

"David Lloyd reached out and apologised to me personally," added Rafiq.

"I said to him that's all I ever wanted and I told him that it hurt me, he was completely out of order and he doesn't even know me.

"He's deeply sorry about it and I accept his apology."