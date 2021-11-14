T20 World Cup: Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets in final

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Men's T20 World Cup, Dubai
New Zealand 172-4 (20 overs): Williamson 85 (48), Hazlewood 3-16
Australia 173-2 (18.5 overs): Marsh 77* (50), Warner 53 (38)
Australia won by eight wickets
Australia powered to an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand to win the Men's T20 World Cup for the first time.

Mitchell Marsh plundered a ferocious 77 not out from 50 balls as Australia overhauled what appeared to be a challenging 173 with seven deliveries to spare in Dubai.

The all-rounder shared a dominant stand of 92 with opener David Warner and continued to attack after the opener was bowled for 53 from 38 balls.

Marsh was dropped on 68 but at that stage only 15 runs were needed from 19 balls, the highest chase in a Men's T20 World Cup final a near certainty.

After Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs, Marsh was mobbed by his team-mates and dropped to his knees, overcome with emotion having produced his finest Twenty20 innings on the biggest stage.

New Zealand, now beaten in three consecutive white-ball finals, were arguably favourites at the halfway stage after Kane Williamson's 85 from 48 balls in a total of 172-4 on a slow pitch.

But it was Australia - unfancied before the tournament - who cantered to their maiden men's title and joined Australia women as T20 world champions.

From written off to world champions

The Australia celebrations began even before the ball had reached the boundary for the final time, the players rushing on to the field to celebrate with Marsh.

His innings will be remembered as one of the best in a World Cup final, the brutal hitting beginning with an emphatic front-foot pull for six off the first ball he faced.

Player of the tournament Warner, dropped by his Indian Premier League franchise before this tournament, was key too, while Josh Hazlewood earlier took an immaculate 3-16.

Together they helped sealed a win few expected three weeks ago.

Australia lost their five T20 series coming into the World Cup, during which they were bowled out for 62 by Bangladesh - their lowest T20 score - and their struggles continued into the group stage when they were thrashed by England.

Marsh was dropped for that eight-wicket defeat but ended the tournament as an unlikely hero in a side that completed an impressive rise.

Having won five 50-over World cups, Australia have now completed the white-ball set and will have home advantage when they defend the title next year.

Worryingly for England supporters, this triumph comes only 24 days before the first Ashes Test.

  • Comment posted by kingmonkey, today at 17:37

    Congratulations Australia, on winning the Commonwealth coin tossing Championship

    • Reply posted by TommyAtkins3114, today at 17:42

      TommyAtkins3114 replied:
      So much bitter sour grapes.

      It does you no credit. 🙄

  • Comment posted by Diogenes, today at 17:37

    Surely this is the worst and most poorly planned World Cup ever. The ground wa barely a third full, the idiot ground announcers were awful beyond belief but the most important fact is every important game was decided by the toss. The ICC have a lot to answer for, teams plan for years for this and their chances depend on the toss of a coin because of the timing of the games by the incompetent ICC.

    • Reply posted by Foxes Never Die, today at 17:40

      Foxes Never Die replied:
      What do you expect when india/pak aren't playing? All the money from ICC goes to them to support cricket whilst nations like nz can't even get 3 games in a series

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 17:41

    As soon as Australia had won the toss, it was pretty obvious who was going to win. Both the semi-final and the finals followed the same script. Canm you think of another sport where a flip of the coin has such an impact?

    • Reply posted by Moonraker, today at 17:43

      Moonraker replied:
      Agreed!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:40

    And another team wins the toss and goes onto win the match by bowling first. How is this fair when the conditions favour the team batting last

    • Reply posted by Barton St Battler, today at 17:42

      Barton St Battler replied:
      Not sure the point of this comment. What’s your suggested alternative?

  • Comment posted by Tam Linn, today at 17:39

    Fair play to Oz you can only play the conditions, but I don't think anyone thinks this tells us who the best T20 team is.

    Surely needs a two legged final with each team having a chance bowling first

    • Reply posted by Martyn, today at 17:43

      Martyn replied:
      best of 1001 is the best format surely…

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 17:38

    Win the toss, win the match.

    Well done to Australia. It shows how ridiculous T20 cricket is when Mitch Starc can go for 60 runs off 4 overs and still be on the winning side.

    • Reply posted by Moonraker, today at 17:46

      Moonraker replied:
      Agreed!

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 17:39

    It's official. Australia are world champion (coin) tossers.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 17:43

    Unfortunately the whole tournament has been discredited with it's win toss win match outcomes due to the venues. We'll have to wait till next year for a proper T20 tournament. Also ICC/ECB must get highlights onto terrestrial TV. Otherwise its one man and a camel watching.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:54

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Australia before the tournament were an average team getting beaten by Bangladesh. But something just clicked for them during this tournament where they suddenly became a decent outfit

  • Comment posted by Pretty Parsons Green, today at 17:40

    Not sure what the answer is but the coin toss has become the most important part of a T20 match between the top sides
    Nine times out of ten it's win the toss win the match
    Like I said not sure what the answer is but it's something the ICC needs to address

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 18:13

      Forza Italia replied:
      Australia win and a match winning innings from Warner. Perfect!
      Meanwhile, there's a few England fans on here complaining about coin tossing...

  • Comment posted by PRETTY VACANT, today at 17:48

    Gutted. Wanted NZ to win. Is there any more loathsome bloke in world cricket than David Warner?

    • Reply posted by Martyn, today at 17:49

      Martyn replied:
      There is no such person…

  • Comment posted by Putmo1, today at 17:37

    A great tournament and excellent individual performances but the location has ruined it, either its ridiculously hot or too wet with dew to make a fair contest. The call of a toss has dominated this tournament. Roll on next years tournament.

    • Reply posted by gogunners, today at 17:40

      gogunners replied:
      We know how to play two up.

  • Comment posted by Call me late for dinner, today at 17:43

    This type of cricket is great as a show as a spectacle, but it's not great as a sporting contest as the team who wins the toss and bats second has a huge advantage...

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 18:17

      Forza Italia replied:
      It's the same in all cricket. The coin toss is a huge factor. What kind of sport is so dependent on that?

  • Comment posted by Chowlayman, today at 17:45

    What is a "batter"?

    • Reply posted by Grb, today at 17:47

      Grb replied:
      It’s that thing you have on your fish isn’t it?

  • Comment posted by Lysias Funk, today at 17:43

    Boring one-sided final. As I suspected the tournament was the biggest loser when England were beaten by the dew in the semi final. We were head and shoulders the best team and Australia should be embarrassed to be celebrating after we completely destroyed them. Never again should the toss be allowed to decide winners of a trophy.

    • Reply posted by Kurt, today at 17:45

      Kurt replied:
      Please tell me this is satire?

  • Comment posted by Stade15, today at 17:53

    Did anyone else spot the (always) classy Australians running onto the pitch before the ball reached the boundary as a Kiwi was chasing after it……?
    What a marvellously sporting nation they are.

    • Reply posted by Prestidigitation, today at 17:56

      Prestidigitation replied:
      Yes, I did. Like the US Ryder Cup team opening beers on the tee and throwing the cans down in some kind of ritualistic behaviour, it’s all on the same level.

  • Comment posted by Geordiemunro86, today at 17:44

    Well done Australia, another era of domination on the horizon? Surely they could've changed the start time today to 10:00 bst. Ridiculous having it start at 1am Sydney time and 3am NZ time. I suppose the priority is the Indian audience though.

    • Reply posted by cptJay, today at 17:52

      cptJay replied:
      Are you serious? This has nothing to do with Indian audience. All games were arranged during the general evening time for local UAE public to come enjoy the tournament.

  • Comment posted by LastTree2, today at 17:43

    The whole tournament format needs a re-think really..

    Well done to Australia but they are clearly not the best team in this format.

    Also playing in a location that does not actually play any cricket.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:56

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Fantastic batting performance from Kane Williamson. But the rest of the team were so poor

  • Comment posted by Top Dogg, today at 17:49

    The whole T20 format needs a rethink to make it fairer to whoever bats first, it can't continue like this otherwise it becomes like F1 where the start is the only interesting bit.

  • Comment posted by Monotone, today at 17:53

    And the winner is: the dew. Don't try and make out this was a good tournament - it really wasn't. Once Australia won the toss they were dead certs to win, as with similar situations in earlier matches. The last three matches were won in identical fashion by the team batting second, making a mockery of the whole thing. Will go down as a desparately poor tournament.

    • Reply posted by Cabri4, today at 18:04

      Cabri4 replied:
      Bet you were loving it until England got knocked out.

  • Comment posted by Schrodinger Klott, today at 17:49

    Pretty pathetic that the vast majority of this tournament games are won by batting second - for reasons we all know. Upshot being a pony team wins the tournament. Joke.

