Essex won the last of their eight County Championship titles in 2019

A former Essex player has made an allegation of racism during his time at the club in 2001.

Essex chief executive John Stephenson said that he was "extremely shocked and saddened" by the allegation.

"There is absolutely no place for discrimination of any kind at Essex County Cricket Club," Stephenson said. external-link

It comes a day after Essex chairman John Faragher resigned following an allegation he used racist language during a board meeting in 2017.

Essex said they are encouraging any former players, staff or those associated with the club to come forward, either in person or anonymously, if they had experienced discrimination.

"I immediately reached out to the former player to offer him my and Essex County Cricket Club's full support and to encourage him to come forward and talk to myself and the club about his experiences.

"We will put the right care in place for him and we applaud his bravery and courage for speaking out on such a sensitive issue after all these years," Stephenson's statement continued.

"As chief executive, I am committed to upholding the club's multicultural and diverse values with a zero-tolerance policy towards racism or any form of discrimination.

"All allegations, regardless of when they took place, will be investigated thoroughly and urgently."

The news follows the announcement that Yorkshire County Cricket Club is opening its own independent whistleblowing hotline on Monday for victims of discrimination to come forward.

New club chair Lord Patel announced the creation of the hotline in the wake of a racism scandal at the club that has engulfed cricket.

Yorkshire have also appointed Mohinderpal Sethi QC to lead the independent investigation.

"Setting up an independent whistleblowing hotline will allow there to be a safe space for people to come forward, secure in the knowledge that their complaint will be taken seriously, and I am happy to say that we have been able to put this in place within the week," Patel said.

A report found former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying" but the county said it would not discipline anyone, drawing widespread condemnation.

Chief executive Mark Arthur and chairman Roger Hutton have both resigned, while on Tuesday, Yorkshire suspended coach Andrew Gale for a tweet he sent in 2010.