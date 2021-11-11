Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Of all the ways to be ruled out of a World Cup final...

New Zealand's Devon Conway will miss Sunday's showpiece against Australia at the T20 World Cup after breaking his hand punching his own bat.

He picked up the injury when hitting his bat in frustration after being dismissed in the Black Caps' semi-final win over England on Wednesday.

Scans have revealed the 30-year-old broke his fifth metacarpal in his right hand.

"He's absolutely gutted to be ruled out like this at this time," coach Gary Stead said.

"It looked a pretty innocuous reactionary incident on the field, but the blow obviously caught the bat between the glove padding and while it's not the smartest thing he's done there's certainly an element of bad luck in the injury."

Conway, who has also kept wicket in New Zealand's last five games, was stumped off Liam Livingstone's bowling for 46 - at which point his side needed 72 from 38 balls.

He has scored 129 runs in six innings at an average of 32.25 throughout the tournament.

He will also miss New Zealand's highly-anticipated Test series in India, which starts on 25 November.