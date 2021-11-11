Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Harris was dropped by Australia after averaging 9.66 in three Ashes Tests in England in 2019

Marcus Harris will open the batting for Australia with David Warner in the first Ashes Test against England, their chairman of selectors has said.

The 29-year-old left-hander replaced Will Pucovski for the fourth Test against India in January, Australia's most recent Test.

Pucovski is set to miss the Ashes opener because of concussion issues after being hit on the head in October.

The first Test is at the Gabba in Brisbane and starts on 8 December.

Harris averages 23.77 from 10 Tests and 39.76 in first-class cricket.

He made 655 runs at an average of 54.58 for Leicestershire in the County Championship this summer and has scores of nine, 137, one and nought in four Sheffield Shield innings for Victoria this season.

"Harry's had limited opportunities in the past and he's been in and out a bit, so we'd love nothing more than for him hopefully to get an opportunity to get an extended run at it," George Bailey told Australian radio station RSN.

"What we have liked is his consistency. He's obviously been a prolific run-scorer at domestic level here, but we also love the fact he went overseas and had a great year for Leicester as well."