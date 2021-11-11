T20 World Cup: Australia stun Pakistan to set up final against New Zealand

By Amy LofthouseBBC Sport

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Dubai
Pakistan 176-4 (20 overs): Fakhar 55* (31), Rizwan 67 (52); Starc 2-38
Australia 177-5 (19 overs): Wade 41* (17), Warner 49 (30); Shadab 4-26
Australia won by five wickets
Australia came back from the brink to beat Men's T20 World Cup favourites Pakistan by five wickets in another absorbing semi-final in Dubai.

Chasing 177, Australia were reduced to 2-1 after an electric first over from Shaheen Afridi, before David Warner hit back with a belligerent 49 from 30 balls.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan checked their progress with 4-26, including having Warner caught behind to leave Pakistan on top.

However, Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade mixed six hitting with quick running to take the total to 22 runs from the final 12 balls.

Wade was dropped in the penultimate over by Hassan Ali and then hit the next three balls for six to see Australia claim a stunning victory.

Pakistan had earlier posted an imposing 176-4 from their 20 overs but Wade's brilliance - and some poor bowling in the final overs - ended their hopes of a second T20 World Cup title.

Australia, who have never won the title, will now face New Zealand in Sunday's final.

From 'written off' to World Cup finalists

Very few would have expected Australia - who came into this tournament having lost their past five T20 series and were bowled out for just 62 by Bangladesh in August - to reach the final.

They lost captain Aaron Finch for a duck in the first over, saw key players Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith fall to Shadab, and luck seemed to be against them when Warner was given out despite replays suggesting he had not edged the ball through to keeper Rizwan.

Stoinis and Wade were excellent. Stoinis overcame his struggles against spin to see off Shadab and Imad Wasim, and he and Wade were content to take risky singles to keep the run-rate ticking over.

They were helped, too, by a below-par Pakistan. Hassan endured a dreadful day with the ball, finishing with figures of 0-44. He bowled the 18th over, which Stoinis swung for 15 runs to put Australia on top.

His drop of Wade also proved crucial. Wade slogged the ball into the air and it should have been an easy catch for Hassan at deep mid-wicket. Instead, he overran and let the ball slip through his fingers.

He could only then watch as Wade swung three sixes away, the final one an audacious ramp that sailed into a silent crowd in Dubai.

It was a stunning victory for a side that, as Finch said, had been written off in the build-up to the tournament.

'Warrior' Rizwan's innings in vain

Rizwan produced a brutal innings against Australia, made all the more remarkable by the fact that the night before he was in hospital, being treated for a "lung condition".

Batting coach Matthew Hayden described him as a "warrior" after an innings which thrilled the crowd.

He began scratchily, allowing Babar to take much of the strike, and was given two lives after being dropped on nought by Warner and again by Adam Zampa on 20.

It was a blow to the helmet grille that seemed to ignite Rizwan's innings. After receiving treatment from the physio and with a visible mark on his face, Rizwan swung his first six of the innings before moving to his third half-century of the tournament.

He was able to take advantage as Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins lost their lines, the highlight being a whip over long-on off Hazlewood that sailed for six, and his running with Fakhar put further pressure on Australia.

He fell trying to accelerate the rate further, ballooning a wide Starc delivery straight to Steve Smith, leaving it to Fakhar to end the innings strongly.

Rizwan has been one of the standout batters of the tournament and it felt as though he had propelled Pakistan to a winning total - until Wade intervened.

'This will hurt Pakistan' - what they said

Australia captain Aaron Finch: "Not at any stage did I think the game was in the bag - it was a great game of cricket. The way that Matthew Wade held his nerve there at the end was unbelievable. The partnership with Marcus Stoinis was crucial.

"I was actually hoping to lose the toss and bat first because I thought it would be nice to put a score on the board in a semi-final but it is great to chase it down. It was brilliant at the end."

Test Match Special commentator Aatif Nawaz: "Pakistan can take a lot from this tournament. They have had five wins and five different players of the match. They have had a remarkable tournament.

"This will hurt because they were favourites going into the game."

Player of the match Matthew Wade: "It probably hasn't sunk in yet but I'm just happy I could contribute. I was out of the team a couple of years ago and I'm just glad I got an opportunity and repaid the faith."

Comments

Join the conversation

135 comments

  • Comment posted by Buzz Lightyear, today at 17:57

    Come on New Zealand, I think virtually the whole world will be supporting you against Australia in the final.
    Sportsmanship v 'Gamesmanship'

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:57

    Credit to Australia, I thought the game was done when Australia were 96-5, but again the strength in depth came to the fore, also winning the toss looks like the key.

    • Reply posted by lord obez, today at 18:05

      lord obez replied:
      win the toss, win the game. stats are disproportinately in favour of team batting 2nd in this tournament when the top sides have played against each other

  • Comment posted by mukanky, today at 17:56

    Well played Australia. As a Pakistan fan I thought we had the firepower today, but credit to Wade, he was just too good. Will be a great final, cricket is the ultimate winner.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 17:56

    What a great last few overs of the match! What a missed opportunity with that catch! Should have caught it!
    Aussies vs New Zealand! Come on New Zealand!!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:59

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Who would you say was the Chris Jordan in those last five overs

  • Comment posted by punksnotdead , today at 17:55

    Carbon copy of the England v New Zealand match - incredible stuff!

  • Comment posted by Charles G, today at 18:01

    Delighted. Well done 'stralia.

    All the Oz haters are gonna have a challenging evening.

    • Reply posted by Prak, today at 18:06

      Prak replied:
      They’re mainly sour England fans.

  • Comment posted by evolutionbynaturalselection, today at 17:57

    Matthew Wade showed balls of steel and great skill. Fabulous.

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 18:01

    Win the toss -field first and watch the dew help you win the match - this was the prediction before the tournament. It happened in 16/19 matches in the IPL and now both semis. Rather than having a toss, they should allow the group winners to decide what they want to do, as a benefit for coming top.

    • Reply posted by TommyAtkins3114, today at 18:04

      TommyAtkins3114 replied:
      And yet in both semi finals both the teams and commentators said there was no dew.

      But I’m sure you know better… 😉

  • Comment posted by Keep the Faith, today at 17:59

    Both teams that won the toss won their match. No one saw that coming...

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 17:58

    Hate to see cheats prosper

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 18:01

      Dave replied:
      Do you mean the betting no ball scandal by the Pakistan team in 2010 ?..

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:57

    I wonder if the Australian fans are singing this song right now. What's the matter you hey. Got no respect. What you think you do, why you look so sad. It is not so bad it is a nice a place ah Shabab a your face

    • Reply posted by Barton St Battler, today at 18:01

      Barton St Battler replied:
      🤣

  • Comment posted by SWDC, today at 17:57

    At least we understand your pain Pakistan!
    Just goes to show, tournament cricket is about peaking at the right time.

    • Reply posted by Captain Whacky, today at 18:09

      Captain Whacky replied:
      And winning the toss!

  • Comment posted by Ace, today at 17:56

    Those Moustaches seem to be working like a Lucky charm,

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 18:01

    England & Pakistan both were top class, but at the end the toss was key.

    Shadab Khan top class 4-26, but Stoinis and Wade stole the show.. a cracking game.

  • Comment posted by lord obez, today at 17:58

    win the toss, win the game. stats are disproportinately in favour of team batting 2nd in this tournament when the top sides have played against each other.

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 17:59

    All I can say is....

    Unlucky Pakistan.

    Come on New Zealand!

  • Comment posted by JasonR, today at 17:56

    The Yorkshire pavilion is rocking tonight!

    • Reply posted by Rainfordian, today at 18:06

      Rainfordian replied:
      Harry Enfield's Yorkshireman seems to be common on the committee too !!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:55

    There was a time when Australia won three consecutive World Cups and were the dominant force in one day cricket. Now they have a chance of winning a twenty twenty World cup as the last decade has been pretty poor by Australias standards

  • Comment posted by Nok Su Kow, today at 18:07

    Winning the toss has nothing to do with Pakistan dropping a sitter and Wade hitting 3 6's in a row!
    Australia were done until that poor Afridi over.

  • Comment posted by superowl, today at 18:06

    Australia.. . The Germany of Cricket...they always find a way....great win

