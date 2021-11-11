Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England Test captain Joe Root says the racism scandal at his county side Yorkshire has "fractured our game and torn lives apart".

A report found former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying" but the club said they would not discipline anyone.

"I just want the sport to be a place where everyone is enjoying it for the beautiful game it is and feels equal and safe," said Root.

"We need to educate, unify and reset."

Root, who was talking at England's Ashes preparation camp in Queensland, Australia, added: "I want to see change and actions that will see Yorkshire County Cricket Club rise from this with a culture that harnesses a diverse environment with trust across all communities that support cricket in the county.

"I will reach out to YCCC new chair Lord Patel to offer support, however I'm able."

Rafiq, who was born in Pakistan and moved to England aged 10, played the majority of his career at Yorkshire, between 2008 and 2018.

He captained England teams at youth level and also captained Yorkshire in 2012.

However, in September 2020, following an initial interview with Wisden external-link , Rafiq told ESPN Cricinfo external-link "institutional racism" encountered while at the club left him close to taking his own life.

He told BBC Sport he dreaded "every second" of his career and that a team-mate used a racially offensive term linked to his Pakistani heritage.

Yorkshire launched a formal investigation into Rafiq's allegations in September 2020 and then chairman Roger Hutton said the club would be carrying out a "wider review" of their "policies and culture".

In August 2021, three days after Yorkshire received the findings of the independent report carried out by law firm Squire Patton Boggs, they admitted Rafiq was "the victim of inappropriate behaviour" - something he said was downplaying racism - and offered him their "profound apologies".

The report summary said Rafiq was the "victim of racial harassment and bullying", with seven of the 43 allegations upheld, although the club said they could not release the full report for legal reasons. They said there had been insufficient evidence to conclude the club were institutionally racist.

Rafiq questioned what punishments had been handed out to former players and a coach who had been found guilty of using racist language. He also questioned the validity of the investigation.

Root, who made his Yorkshire second-team debut in 2007 before playing for the first team in 2009, added: "It hurts knowing this has happened at YCCC so close to home.

"It's my club that I care passionately about it. I've spent a lot of time reflecting.

"There is no debate about racism, no one side or other. It is simply intolerable."

More to follow.