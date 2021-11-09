Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pakistan's men toured England earlier this year, playing three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s

England's men will face Pakistan in two additional Twenty20 internationals to the five already planned when they tour the country next year.

England withdrew their men's and women's teams from series in Pakistan that were due to take place in October.

The men's side will now play seven T20s in Pakistan in September and October 2022.

They will return to Pakistan for three Tests in November and December after the next T20 World Cup in Australia.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison announced the new fixtures after a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja in Lahore.

"This is to reaffirm our commitment to Pakistan cricket to getting England teams, men's and women's teams, eventually playing in Pakistan at home," said Harrison.

"I don't think there's a cricketer in England who doesn't want to test their abilities against the huge talent this country has and in the conditions they know best."

The three-Test series will form part of the World Test Championship.

The men had been set to make their first trip to Pakistan since 2005, while the women had never before played there.

Harrison said he had also discussed "proposals around the women's game" with the PCB.

"We're going to build on these plans going forward together and we're excited about that too," he added.

England's men, who could meet Pakistan in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup, were set to play two T20s in Rawalpindi on 13 and 14 October as part of their build-up for the tournament.

Those were set to be double-headers with the women, before Heather Knight's team were then due to play one-day internationals on 17, 19 and 21 October.

New Zealand's men abandoned their tour of Pakistan because of a "specific and credible threat" shortly before England also withdrew.

"The ECB have shown their large-heartedness to be here, for which I am thankful," said Raja.

"We put in lot of efforts to make sure that all visiting teams are comfortable in Pakistan."

Australia announced their first men's tour of Pakistan in 24 years on Tuesday, three Test matches, three one-day internationals and one T20 in March and April 2022.

No international cricket was played in Pakistan for six years following an attack on the Sri Lanka team by gunmen in 2009, with Pakistan holding the majority of their home matches in the United Arab Emirates.

Touring teams began to return in 2015 and Pakistan hosted their first home men's Test for 12 years when Sri Lanka travelled in 2019.

Pakistan toured England in both 2020 and 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020 in particular, Pakistan agreed to strict bio-secure conditions in order to play in the UK.